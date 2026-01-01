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Filmography
Lee Sang-yoon
Lee Sang-yoon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Sang-yoon
Lee Sang-yoon
Lee Sang-yoon
Date of Birth
15 August 1981
Birthday in 1 day(s)
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.2
Angel Eyes
(2014)
7.2
VIP
(2019)
7.1
One the Woman
(2021)
Filmography
6
Pandora
Drama, Thriller,
2023, South Korea
7.1
One the Woman
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2021, South Korea
7.2
VIP
Drama, Detective,
2019, South Korea
6.7
About Time
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2018, South Korea
6.9
Whisper
Drama,
2017, South Korea
Twenty Again
Comedy, Romantic,
2015, South Korea
7.2
Angel Eyes
Drama, Romantic,
2014, South Korea
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