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Lee Sang-yoon Lee Sang-yoon
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Sang-yoon

Lee Sang-yoon

Lee Sang-yoon

Date of Birth
15 August 1981 Birthday in 1 day(s)
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Angel Eyes 7.2
Angel Eyes (2014)
VIP 7.2
VIP (2019)
One the Woman 7.1
One the Woman (2021)

Filmography

Pandora 6
Pandora
Drama, Thriller, 2023, South Korea
One the Woman 7.1
One the Woman
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2021, South Korea
VIP 7.2
VIP
Drama, Detective, 2019, South Korea
About Time 6.7
About Time
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2018, South Korea
Whisper 6.9
Whisper
Drama, 2017, South Korea
Twenty Again
Twenty Again
Comedy, Romantic, 2015, South Korea
Angel Eyes 7.2
Angel Eyes
Drama, Romantic, 2014, South Korea
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