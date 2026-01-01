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Filmography
Murat Aygen
Murat Aygen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Murat Aygen
Murat Aygen
Murat Aygen
Date of Birth
29 October 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
183 cm (6 ft 0 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
Yasak Elma
(2018)
7.0
İstanbullu Gelin
(2017)
6.8
Mucize Doktor
(2019)
Filmography
5.5
Korkma Ben Yanındayım
Drama
2024, Turkey
6.8
Mucize Doktor
Drama
2019, Turkey
7.1
Yasak Elma
Drama, Romantic
2018, Turkey
5.8
Stay With Me
Yanimda Kal
Romantic
2018, Turkey
7
İstanbullu Gelin
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2017, Turkey
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