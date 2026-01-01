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Murat Aygen
Murat Aygen Murat Aygen
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Murat Aygen

Murat Aygen

Date of Birth
29 October 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
183 cm (6 ft 0 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Yasak Elma 7.1
Yasak Elma (2018)
İstanbullu Gelin 7.0
İstanbullu Gelin (2017)
Mucize Doktor 6.8
Mucize Doktor (2019)

Filmography

Korkma Ben Yanındayım 5.5
Korkma Ben Yanındayım
Drama 2024, Turkey
Mucize Doktor 6.8
Mucize Doktor
Drama 2019, Turkey
Yasak Elma 7.1
Yasak Elma
Drama, Romantic 2018, Turkey
Stay With Me 5.8
Stay With Me Yanimda Kal
Romantic 2018, Turkey
İstanbullu Gelin 7
İstanbullu Gelin
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2017, Turkey
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