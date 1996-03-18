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Filmography
Eva Noblezada
Eva Noblezada
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eva Noblezada
Eva Noblezada
Eva Noblezada
Date of Birth
18 March 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Voice actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.0
Hadestown
(2026)
7.1
Luck
(2022)
6.5
Yellow Rose
(2019)
Filmography
8
Hadestown
Hadestown: The Musical
Music, Musical
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Luck
Luck
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2022, Spain / USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Yellow Rose
Yellow Rose
Drama, Music
2019, Philippines / USA
Show more
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