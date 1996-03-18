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Eva Noblezada
Eva Noblezada Eva Noblezada
Kinoafisha Persons Eva Noblezada

Eva Noblezada

Eva Noblezada

Date of Birth
18 March 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
The Adventurer, Voice actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Hadestown 8.0
Hadestown (2026)
Luck 7.1
Luck (2022)
Yellow Rose 6.5
Yellow Rose (2019)

Filmography

Hadestown 8
Hadestown Hadestown: The Musical
Music, Musical 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Luck 7.1
Luck Luck
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, Spain / USA
Watch trailer
Yellow Rose 6.5
Yellow Rose Yellow Rose
Drama, Music 2019, Philippines / USA
Show more
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