Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alla Dovlatova
Alla Dovlatova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alla Dovlatova
Alla Dovlatova
Alla Dovlatova
Date of Birth
16 August 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
7.2
Tajny sledstviya
(2000)
0.0
Cifrovaya bronya
(2023)
0.0
Troe v Komi
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Romantic
Year
All
2023
2013
2000
All
3
TV Shows
3
Actress
3
Cifrovaya bronya
Documentary
2023, Russia
Troe v Komi
Romantic, Comedy
2013, Russia
7.2
Tajny sledstviya
Detective, Crime
2000, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree