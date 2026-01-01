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About
Filmography
Lee Bo-yeong
Lee Bo-yeong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Bo-yeong
Lee Bo-yeong
Lee Bo-yeong
Date of Birth
12 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.7
Mother
(2018)
8.1
I Hear Your Voice
(2013)
8.0
Pinocchio
(2014)
Filmography
Mary Kills People
Comedy, Crime,
2025, South Korea
6.8
Hide
Thriller, Detective,
2024, South Korea
7.4
See You in My 19th Life
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2023, South Korea
7.6
Daehaengsa
Drama,
2023, South Korea
8.7
Mother
Drama, ,
2018, South Korea
6.9
Whisper
Drama,
2017, South Korea
8
Pinocchio
Family, Fantasy, Romantic,
2014, South Korea
7.5
God's Gift: 14 Days
Drama, Thriller, Fantasy,
2014, South Korea
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