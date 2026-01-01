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Lee Bo-yeong Lee Bo-yeong
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Bo-yeong

Lee Bo-yeong

Lee Bo-yeong

Date of Birth
12 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Mother 8.7
Mother (2018)
I Hear Your Voice 8.1
I Hear Your Voice (2013)
Pinocchio 8.0
Pinocchio (2014)

Filmography

Mary Kills People
Mary Kills People
Comedy, Crime, 2025, South Korea
Hide 6.8
Hide
Thriller, Detective, 2024, South Korea
See You in My 19th Life 7.4
See You in My 19th Life
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2023, South Korea
Daehaengsa 7.6
Daehaengsa
Drama, 2023, South Korea
Mother 8.7
Mother
Drama, , 2018, South Korea
Whisper 6.9
Whisper
Drama, 2017, South Korea
Pinocchio 8
Pinocchio
Family, Fantasy, Romantic, 2014, South Korea
God's Gift: 14 Days 7.5
God's Gift: 14 Days
Drama, Thriller, Fantasy, 2014, South Korea
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