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Lee Seung-joon
Lee Seung-joon Lee Seung-joon
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Seung-joon

Lee Seung-joon

Lee Seung-joon

Date of Birth
3 September 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Nine: Nine Times Time Travel 8.0
Nine: Nine Times Time Travel (2013)
Secret Love 7.8
Secret Love (2013)
The Tale of Nokdu 7.7
The Tale of Nokdu (2019)

Filmography

No Tail to Tell
No Tail to Tell
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2026, South Korea
Love Next Door 7.7
Love Next Door
Comedy, Romantic, 2024, South Korea
Behind Your Touch 7.2
Behind Your Touch
Drama, Fantasy, 2023, South Korea
Everything We Loved 7
Everything We Loved
Drama, Romantic, , 2023, South Korea
Rimembeo 7
Rimembeo Rimembeo
Action, Drama 2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
The Killer 6.9
The Killer Deo killeo: Jugeodo doeneun ai
Action, Crime, Thriller 2022, South Korea
Doom at Your Service 7.7
Doom at Your Service
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2021, South Korea
Vanishing 5.3
Vanishing Vanishing
Crime, Drama, Detective 2021, France
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