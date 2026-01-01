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About
Filmography
Lee Seung-joon
Lee Seung-joon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Seung-joon
Lee Seung-joon
Lee Seung-joon
Date of Birth
3 September 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.0
Nine: Nine Times Time Travel
(2013)
7.8
Secret Love
(2013)
7.7
The Tale of Nokdu
(2019)
Filmography
No Tail to Tell
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2026, South Korea
7.7
Love Next Door
Comedy, Romantic,
2024, South Korea
7.2
Behind Your Touch
Drama, Fantasy,
2023, South Korea
7
Everything We Loved
Drama, Romantic, ,
2023, South Korea
7
Rimembeo
Rimembeo
Action, Drama
2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.9
The Killer
Deo killeo: Jugeodo doeneun ai
Action, Crime, Thriller
2022, South Korea
7.7
Doom at Your Service
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2021, South Korea
5.3
Vanishing
Vanishing
Crime, Drama, Detective
2021, France
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