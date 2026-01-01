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Filmography
Manny Jacinto
Manny Jacinto
Kinoafisha
Persons
Manny Jacinto
Manny Jacinto
Manny Jacinto
Date of Birth
19 August 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.9
Forgotten Island
(2026)
8.9
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake
(2023)
7.9
The Good Doctor
(2017)
Filmography
8.9
Forgotten Island
Forgotten Island
Action, Adventure, Animation
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7
Freakier Friday
Freakier Friday
Family, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
4.7
The Acolyte
Sci-Fi, Action
2024, USA
8.9
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake
Children's, Family, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
6.1
Cora Bora
Cora Bora
Comedy, Drama
2023, USA
6.5
I Want You Back
I Want You Back
Comedy, Family
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind
Action, Adventure, Animation
2022, USA
6.6
Nine Perfect Strangers
Thriller, Mystery
2021, USA
Show more
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