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Manny Jacinto
Manny Jacinto Manny Jacinto
Kinoafisha Persons Manny Jacinto

Manny Jacinto

Manny Jacinto

Date of Birth
19 August 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Forgotten Island 8.9
Forgotten Island (2026)
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake 8.9
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (2023)
The Good Doctor 7.9
The Good Doctor (2017)

Filmography

Forgotten Island 8.9
Forgotten Island Forgotten Island
Action, Adventure, Animation 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Freakier Friday 7
Freakier Friday Freakier Friday
Family, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, USA
Watch trailer
The Acolyte 4.7
The Acolyte
Sci-Fi, Action 2024, USA
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake 8.9
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake
Children's, Family, Sci-Fi 2023, USA
Cora Bora 6.1
Cora Bora Cora Bora
Comedy, Drama 2023, USA
I Want You Back 6.5
I Want You Back I Want You Back
Comedy, Family 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind 6.7
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind
Action, Adventure, Animation 2022, USA
Nine Perfect Strangers 6.6
Nine Perfect Strangers
Thriller, Mystery 2021, USA
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