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About
Filmography
Natalya Kalatay
Natalya Kalatay
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Kalatay
Natalya Kalatay
Natalya Kalatay
Date of Birth
20 May 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.3
Golos iz proshlogo
(2018)
5.9
Nadezhda kak svidetelstvo zhizni
(2008)
5.2
Doyarka iz Hacapetovki 2: Vyzov sudbe
(2006)
Filmography
Serdce Rity
Drama, Romantic,
2020, Russia
7.3
Golos iz proshlogo
Romantic,
2018, Ukraine
Luchshe vseh
Romantic,
2018, Ukraine
Efrosina
Drama, Romantic
2010, Russia
Esche odin shans
Drama, Adventure, Romantic
2009, Ukraine
5.9
Nadezhda kak svidetelstvo zhizni
Drama
2008, Russia
5.2
Doyarka iz Hacapetovki 2: Vyzov sudbe
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2006, Russia/Ukraine
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