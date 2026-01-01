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Natalya Kalatay Natalya Kalatay
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Kalatay

Natalya Kalatay

Natalya Kalatay

Date of Birth
20 May 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Golos iz proshlogo 7.3
Golos iz proshlogo (2018)
Nadezhda kak svidetelstvo zhizni 5.9
Nadezhda kak svidetelstvo zhizni (2008)
Doyarka iz Hacapetovki 2: Vyzov sudbe 5.2
Doyarka iz Hacapetovki 2: Vyzov sudbe (2006)

Filmography

Serdce Rity
Serdce Rity
Drama, Romantic, 2020, Russia
Golos iz proshlogo 7.3
Golos iz proshlogo
Romantic, 2018, Ukraine
Luchshe vseh
Luchshe vseh
Romantic, 2018, Ukraine
Efrosina
Efrosina
Drama, Romantic 2010, Russia
Esche odin shans
Esche odin shans
Drama, Adventure, Romantic 2009, Ukraine
Nadezhda kak svidetelstvo zhizni 5.9
Nadezhda kak svidetelstvo zhizni
Drama 2008, Russia
Doyarka iz Hacapetovki 2: Vyzov sudbe 5.2
Doyarka iz Hacapetovki 2: Vyzov sudbe
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2006, Russia/Ukraine
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