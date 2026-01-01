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Lee Da-in
Lee Da-in Lee Da-in
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Da-in

Lee Da-in

Lee Da-in

Date of Birth
5 November 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Yeonin 8.7
Yeonin (2023)
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth 7.9
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016)
Iriwa Anajwo 7.6
Iriwa Anajwo (2018)

Filmography

Yeonin 8.7
Yeonin
Drama, Romantic, History, 2023, South Korea
Alice 6.9
Alice
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi, 2020, South Korea
Doctor Prisoner 7.5
Doctor Prisoner
Drama, Crime, 2019, South Korea
Iriwa Anajwo 7.6
Iriwa Anajwo
Drama, Romantic, Detective, 2018, South Korea
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth 7.9
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Drama, Romantic, History, 2016, South Korea
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