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About
Filmography
Lee Da-in
Lee Da-in
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Da-in
Lee Da-in
Lee Da-in
Date of Birth
5 November 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.7
Yeonin
(2023)
7.9
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
(2016)
7.6
Iriwa Anajwo
(2018)
Filmography
8.7
Yeonin
Drama, Romantic, History,
2023, South Korea
6.9
Alice
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi,
2020, South Korea
7.5
Doctor Prisoner
Drama, Crime,
2019, South Korea
7.6
Iriwa Anajwo
Drama, Romantic, Detective,
2018, South Korea
7.9
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Drama, Romantic, History,
2016, South Korea
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