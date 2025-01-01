Menu
Alisa Feoktistova
Alisa Feoktistova

Date of Birth
3 October 1990
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

IP Pirogova (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 TV Shows 1 Actress 1
IP Pirogova
Drama, Comedy 2019, Russia
