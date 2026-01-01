Menu
Marika Dominczyk
Date of Birth
7 July 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Action heroine, Romantic actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
Whiskey Cavalier 7.1
Whiskey Cavalier
Drama, Comedy 2019, USA
Let's Kill Ward's Wife 5.4
Let's Kill Ward's Wife Let's Kill Ward's Wife
Comedy 2014, USA
I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell 5.3
I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell
Comedy 2009, USA
Get Smart's Bruce and Lloyd: Out of Control 4.9
Get Smart's Bruce and Lloyd: Out of Control Get Smart's Bruce and Lloyd Out of Control
Action, Comedy, Romantic 2008, USA
