Marika Dominczyk
Marika Dominczyk
Marika Dominczyk
Marika Dominczyk
Marika Dominczyk
Date of Birth
7 July 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Action heroine, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.1
Whiskey Cavalier
(2019)
5.4
Let's Kill Ward's Wife
(2014)
5.3
I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2019
2014
2009
2008
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actress
4
7.1
Whiskey Cavalier
Drama, Comedy
2019, USA
5.4
Let's Kill Ward's Wife
Let's Kill Ward's Wife
Comedy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell
I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell
Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
Get Smart's Bruce and Lloyd: Out of Control
Get Smart's Bruce and Lloyd Out of Control
Action, Comedy, Romantic
2008, USA
