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Shane Harper
Shane Harper Shane Harper
Kinoafisha Persons Shane Harper

Shane Harper

Shane Harper

Date of Birth
14 February 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Power Book IV: Force 8.0
Power Book IV: Force (2022)
Wizards of Waverly Place 7.3
Wizards of Waverly Place (2007)
Awkward. 7.0
Awkward. (2011)

Filmography

Power Book IV: Force 8
Power Book IV: Force
Drama, Crime 2022, USA
Hightown 6.5
Hightown
Drama, Crime 2020, USA
A Teacher 6.6
A Teacher
Drama, 2020, USA
Wisdom of the Crowd 6.5
Wisdom of the Crowd
Drama, Crime 2017, USA
Dirty Dancing 3.2
Dirty Dancing Dirty Dancing
Drama, Musical, Romantic 2017, USA
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God's Not Dead 4.6
God's Not Dead God's Not Dead
Drama 2014, USA
Awkward. 7
Awkward.
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2011, USA
Good Luck Charlie 6.9
Good Luck Charlie
Comedy, Family 2010, USA
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