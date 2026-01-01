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About
Filmography
Shane Harper
Shane Harper
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shane Harper
Shane Harper
Shane Harper
Date of Birth
14 February 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.0
Power Book IV: Force
(2022)
7.3
Wizards of Waverly Place
(2007)
7.0
Awkward.
(2011)
Filmography
8
Power Book IV: Force
Drama, Crime
2022, USA
6.5
Hightown
Drama, Crime
2020, USA
6.6
A Teacher
Drama,
2020, USA
6.5
Wisdom of the Crowd
Drama, Crime
2017, USA
3.2
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing
Drama, Musical, Romantic
2017, USA
Watch trailer
4.6
God's Not Dead
God's Not Dead
Drama
2014, USA
7
Awkward.
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2011, USA
6.9
Good Luck Charlie
Comedy, Family
2010, USA
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