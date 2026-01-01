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Filmography
Jan Kooijman
Jan Kooijman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jan Kooijman
Jan Kooijman
Jan Kooijman
Date of Birth
14 April 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
Piece of My Heart
(2022)
5.7
A French Summer
(2023)
5.6
Alles is zoals het zou moeten zijn
(2020)
Filmography
5.7
A French Summer
Zomer in Frankrijk
Comedy
2023, Netherlands
Watch trailer
7.4
Piece of My Heart
Piece of My Heart
Drama, Music
2022, Netherlands
5.6
Alles is zoals het zou moeten zijn
Alles is zoals het zou moeten zijn
Comedy, Drama
2020, Netherlands
4.9
Verliefd op Ibiza
Verliefd op Ibiza
Romantic, Comedy
2013, Netherlands
Watch trailer
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