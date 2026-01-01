Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Jan Kooijman
Jan Kooijman Jan Kooijman
Kinoafisha Persons Jan Kooijman

Jan Kooijman

Jan Kooijman

Date of Birth
14 April 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Piece of My Heart 7.4
Piece of My Heart (2022)
A French Summer 5.7
A French Summer (2023)
Alles is zoals het zou moeten zijn 5.6
Alles is zoals het zou moeten zijn (2020)

Filmography

A French Summer 5.7
A French Summer Zomer in Frankrijk
Comedy 2023, Netherlands
Watch trailer
Piece of My Heart 7.4
Piece of My Heart Piece of My Heart
Drama, Music 2022, Netherlands
Alles is zoals het zou moeten zijn 5.6
Alles is zoals het zou moeten zijn Alles is zoals het zou moeten zijn
Comedy, Drama 2020, Netherlands
Verliefd op Ibiza 4.9
Verliefd op Ibiza Verliefd op Ibiza
Romantic, Comedy 2013, Netherlands
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more