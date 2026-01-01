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Filmography
Leo Honkonen
Leo Honkonen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leo Honkonen
Leo Honkonen
Leo Honkonen
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.3
Hooked
(2015)
6.6
Palimpsest
(2022)
6.5
Lapua 1976
(2023)
Filmography
4.3
Vares X
Vares X
Crime
2024, Finland
6.5
Lapua 1976
Lapua 1976
Drama
2023, Finland
6.1
Siblings
Sisarukset
Drama
2023, Finland
6.6
Palimpsest
Palimpsest
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2022, Finland
6.5
Bullets
Drama, Thriller
2018, Finland/Belgium/Germany
7.3
Hooked
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2015, Finland
5.5
Hustlers
Veijarit / The Hustlers
Drama, Comedy
2010, Finland
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