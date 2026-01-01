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Leo Honkonen
Leo Honkonen Leo Honkonen
Kinoafisha Persons Leo Honkonen

Leo Honkonen

Leo Honkonen

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Hooked 7.3
Hooked (2015)
Palimpsest 6.6
Palimpsest (2022)
Lapua 1976 6.5
Lapua 1976 (2023)

Filmography

Vares X 4.3
Vares X Vares X
Crime 2024, Finland
Lapua 1976 6.5
Lapua 1976 Lapua 1976
Drama 2023, Finland
Siblings 6.1
Siblings Sisarukset
Drama 2023, Finland
Palimpsest 6.6
Palimpsest Palimpsest
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2022, Finland
Bullets 6.5
Bullets
Drama, Thriller 2018, Finland/Belgium/Germany
Hooked 7.3
Hooked
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2015, Finland
Hustlers 5.5
Hustlers Veijarit / The Hustlers
Drama, Comedy 2010, Finland
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