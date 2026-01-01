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Moa Gammel
Moa Gammel Moa Gammel
Kinoafisha Persons Moa Gammel

Moa Gammel

Moa Gammel

Date of Birth
6 October 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Jordskott 7.1
Jordskott (2014)
A Nearly Normal Family 6.7
A Nearly Normal Family (2023)
Jana - Märkta för livet 6.1
Jana - Märkta för livet (2024)

Filmography

Jana - Märkta för livet 6.1
Jana - Märkta för livet
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2024, Sweden
A Nearly Normal Family 6.7
A Nearly Normal Family
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2023, Sweden
Breaking Surface 5.8
Breaking Surface Breaking Surface
Drama, Thriller 2020, Sweden / Norway / Belgium
Watch trailer
JerryMaya's Detective Agency: The Secret of the Train Robber 5.3
JerryMaya's Detective Agency: The Secret of the Train Robber LasseMajas detektivbyrå - Tågrånarens hemlighet
Adventure, Comedy, Crime 2020, Sweden
Jordskott 7.1
Jordskott
Drama, Crime, Fantasy 2014, Sweden/Finland/Great Britain/Norway
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