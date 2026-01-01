Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Moa Gammel
Moa Gammel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Moa Gammel
Moa Gammel
Moa Gammel
Date of Birth
6 October 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.1
Jordskott
(2014)
6.7
A Nearly Normal Family
(2023)
6.1
Jana - Märkta för livet
(2024)
Filmography
6.1
Jana - Märkta för livet
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2024, Sweden
6.7
A Nearly Normal Family
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2023, Sweden
5.8
Breaking Surface
Breaking Surface
Drama, Thriller
2020, Sweden / Norway / Belgium
Watch trailer
5.3
JerryMaya's Detective Agency: The Secret of the Train Robber
LasseMajas detektivbyrå - Tågrånarens hemlighet
Adventure, Comedy, Crime
2020, Sweden
7.1
Jordskott
Drama, Crime, Fantasy
2014, Sweden/Finland/Great Britain/Norway
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree