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Filmography
Natalya Torsunova
Natalya Torsunova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Torsunova
Natalya Torsunova
Natalya Torsunova
Date of Birth
3 February 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.0
Koroche
(2019)
Filmography
7
Koroche
Comedy
2019, Russia
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