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Martyn Ford
Martyn Ford
Kinoafisha
Persons
Martyn Ford
Martyn Ford
Martyn Ford
Date of Birth
26 May 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.4
House of David
(2025)
7.6
The Sandman
(2022)
7.4
Mortal Kombat II
(2026)
Filmography
7.4
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat 2
Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
2026, USA
Watch trailer
8.4
House of David
Drama
2025, USA
5.6
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja
Fantasy, Action
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
The Machine
The Machine
Action, Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
The Sandman
Drama, Fantasy
2022, USA
7.2
The Nevers
Drama
2021, USA
5.7
Final Score
Final Score
Action, Thriller, Drama
2018, Great Britain
4.9
The Marine 6 - Close Quarters
The Marine 6: Close Quarters
Action, Drama
2018, USA
Show more
News about Martyn Ford’s private life
'House of David': A Riveting Journey from Shepherd to Sovereign — Must-Watch or Missed Opportunity?
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