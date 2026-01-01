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Martyn Ford
Martyn Ford Martyn Ford
Kinoafisha Persons Martyn Ford

Martyn Ford

Martyn Ford

Date of Birth
26 May 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

House of David 8.4
House of David (2025)
The Sandman 7.6
The Sandman (2022)
Mortal Kombat II 7.4
Mortal Kombat II (2026)

Filmography

Mortal Kombat II 7.4
Mortal Kombat II Mortal Kombat 2
Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure 2026, USA
Watch trailer
House of David 8.4
House of David
Drama 2025, USA
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues 5.6
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues Red Sonja
Fantasy, Action 2025, USA
Watch trailer
The Machine 6.3
The Machine The Machine
Action, Comedy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Sandman 7.6
The Sandman
Drama, Fantasy 2022, USA
The Nevers 7.2
The Nevers
Drama 2021, USA
Final Score 5.7
Final Score Final Score
Action, Thriller, Drama 2018, Great Britain
The Marine 6 - Close Quarters 4.9
The Marine 6 - Close Quarters The Marine 6: Close Quarters
Action, Drama 2018, USA
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News about Martyn Ford’s private life
Still from the series 'House of David' (2025)
'House of David': A Riveting Journey from Shepherd to Sovereign — Must-Watch or Missed Opportunity?
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