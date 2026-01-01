Menu
Marina Domozhirova
Marina Domozhirova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marina Domozhirova
Marina Domozhirova
Marina Domozhirova
Date of Birth
17 June 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.9
Skoraa pomos
(2018)
7.5
Effekt domino
(2023)
6.9
Vsem po 50
(2023)
Filmography
17
Actress
19
Gollivudsk
Comedy
2026, Russia
Staryj kon
Detective
2026, Russia
Polyubi menya snova
Romantic
2026, Russia
Pirat
Detective, Comedy, Crime
2026, Russia
5.2
Planetyane
Sci-Fi, Comedy
2025, Russia
Kulinarnyj tekhnikum
Comedy
2025, Russia
6
Prestizh
Detective, Drama, Comedy
2024, Russia
5.5
Trete sentyabrya
Comedy
2024, Russia
Vpervie
Comedy
2024, Russia
6.9
Vsem po 50
Romantic
2023, Russia
7.5
Effekt domino
Comedy, Action, Detective
2023, Russia
5.3
Besprintsipnye v derevne
Besprintsipnye v derevne
Comedy
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Vtoraya zhena
Romantic
2022, Russia
Duel korolev
Detective
2022, Russia
Ulichnoe pravosudie
Action, Crime
2021, Russia
Zakrytyj sezon
Drama, Romantic, Mystery
2020, Russia
Morskie dyavoly. Rubezhi Rodiny
Action, Adventure, Detective, Crime
2018, Russia
7.9
Skoraa pomos
Drama
2018, Russia
5.9
Razreshite tebya potselovat... Otets nevesty
Razreshite tebya potselovat... Otets nevesty
Comedy
2014, Russia
