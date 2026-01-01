Menu
Marina Domozhirova
Date of Birth
17 June 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Skoraa pomos 7.9
Skoraa pomos (2018)
Effekt domino 7.5
Effekt domino (2023)
Vsem po 50 6.9
Vsem po 50 (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Gollivudsk
Gollivudsk
Comedy 2026, Russia
Staryj kon
Detective 2026, Russia
Polyubi menya snova
Polyubi menya snova
Romantic 2026, Russia
Pirat
Detective, Comedy, Crime 2026, Russia
Planetyane 5.2
Planetyane
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2025, Russia
Kulinarnyj tekhnikum
Kulinarnyj tekhnikum
Comedy 2025, Russia
Prestizh 6
Prestizh
Detective, Drama, Comedy 2024, Russia
Trete sentyabrya 5.5
Trete sentyabrya
Comedy 2024, Russia
Vpervie
Vpervie
Comedy 2024, Russia
Vsem po 50 6.9
Vsem po 50
Romantic 2023, Russia
Effekt domino 7.5
Effekt domino
Comedy, Action, Detective 2023, Russia
Besprintsipnye v derevne 5.3
Besprintsipnye v derevne Besprintsipnye v derevne
Comedy 2023, Russia
Vtoraya zhena
Vtoraya zhena
Romantic 2022, Russia
Duel korolev
Duel korolev
Detective 2022, Russia
Ulichnoe pravosudie
Ulichnoe pravosudie
Action, Crime 2021, Russia
Zakrytyj sezon
Zakrytyj sezon
Drama, Romantic, Mystery 2020, Russia
Morskie dyavoly. Rubezhi Rodiny
Morskie dyavoly. Rubezhi Rodiny
Action, Adventure, Detective, Crime 2018, Russia
Skoraa pomos 7.9
Skoraa pomos
Drama 2018, Russia
Razreshite tebya potselovat... Otets nevesty 5.9
Razreshite tebya potselovat... Otets nevesty Razreshite tebya potselovat... Otets nevesty
Comedy 2014, Russia
