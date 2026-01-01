Menu
Mariya Sandler
Mariya Sandler
Mariya Sandler
Mariya Sandler
Mariya Sandler
Date of Birth
12 July 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.6
Lihach
(2019)
Filmography
7.6
Lihach
Detective, Adventure
2019, Russia
