Meriem Userli

Date of Birth
12 August 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
RU 6.3
RU
Drama 2024, Turkey
Kovan 5.8
Kovan Kovan
Drama 2020, Turkey
My Mother's Wound 7.3
My Mother's Wound Annemin Yarasi
Drama, Detective 2016, Turkey
The Magnificent Century 7.2
The Magnificent Century
Drama, History 2011, Turkey
