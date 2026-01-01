Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Meriem Userli
Meriem Userli
Kinoafisha
Persons
Meriem Userli
Meriem Userli
Meriem Userli
Date of Birth
12 August 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.3
My Mother's Wound
(2016)
7.2
The Magnificent Century
(2011)
6.3
RU
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Drama
History
Year
All
2024
2020
2016
2011
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actress
4
6.3
RU
Drama
2024, Turkey
5.8
Kovan
Kovan
Drama
2020, Turkey
7.3
My Mother's Wound
Annemin Yarasi
Drama, Detective
2016, Turkey
7.2
The Magnificent Century
Drama, History
2011, Turkey
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree