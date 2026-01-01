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About
Filmography
Lee Beom-soo
Lee Beom-soo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Beom-soo
Lee Beom-soo
Lee Beom-soo
Date of Birth
25 November 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.6
The Roundup: No Way Out
(2023)
7.5
20th Century Girl
(2022)
7.4
The Roundup: Punishment
(2024)
Filmography
7.4
Mercy for None
Drama, Action, Crime,
2025, South Korea
Villains
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2025, South Korea
7.4
The Roundup: Punishment
Beomjoedosi4
Action, Crime, Thriller
2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.6
The Roundup: No Way Out
The Roundup: No Way Out
Action, Crime
2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.5
20th Century Girl
20th Century Girl
Drama, Romantic
2022, South Korea
6.7
Moorim School
Drama, Action, Fantasy,
2016, South Korea
6.2
Operation Chromite
Incheon sangryuk jakjeon
Action, Drama, History
2016, South Korea
7.3
Laseuteu
Action, Crime, Thriller,
2015, South Korea
Show more
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