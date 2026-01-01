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Lee Beom-soo
Lee Beom-soo Lee Beom-soo
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Beom-soo

Lee Beom-soo

Lee Beom-soo

Date of Birth
25 November 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Roundup: No Way Out 7.6
The Roundup: No Way Out (2023)
20th Century Girl 7.5
20th Century Girl (2022)
The Roundup: Punishment 7.4
The Roundup: Punishment (2024)

Filmography

Mercy for None 7.4
Mercy for None
Drama, Action, Crime, 2025, South Korea
Villains
Villains
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2025, South Korea
The Roundup: Punishment 7.4
The Roundup: Punishment Beomjoedosi4
Action, Crime, Thriller 2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
The Roundup: No Way Out 7.6
The Roundup: No Way Out The Roundup: No Way Out
Action, Crime 2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
20th Century Girl 7.5
20th Century Girl 20th Century Girl
Drama, Romantic 2022, South Korea
Moorim School 6.7
Moorim School
Drama, Action, Fantasy, 2016, South Korea
Operation Chromite 6.2
Operation Chromite Incheon sangryuk jakjeon
Action, Drama, History 2016, South Korea
Laseuteu 7.3
Laseuteu
Action, Crime, Thriller, 2015, South Korea
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