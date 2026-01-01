Menu
9 photos
Merle Dandridge
Merle Dandridge
Date of Birth
31 May 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.3
The Last of Us
(2023)
6.9
The Flight Attendant
(2020)
8.3
The Last of Us
Drama, Action, Horror
2023, USA
6.9
The Flight Attendant
Drama, Comedy, Thriller
2020, USA
