Mišel Matičević
Date of Birth
22 April 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Billion Dollar Code 7.8
The Billion Dollar Code (2021)
A Year Ago in Winter 7.5
A Year Ago in Winter (2008)
In the Shadows 7.1
In the Shadows (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Scorched Earth 6.6
Scorched Earth Verbrannte Erde
Crime, Thriller 2024, Germany
The Billion Dollar Code 7.8
The Billion Dollar Code
Drama 2021, Germany
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood 6.7
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Drama, History 2020, Germany
Exile 6.4
Exile Exil
Drama 2020, Germany / Belgium / Kosovo
Man from Beirut 5.5
Man from Beirut Man From Beirut / Blind
Drama, Crime, Film-Noir 2019, Germany
The King's Surrender 6.6
The King's Surrender Wir waren Könige
Thriller 2014, Germany
In the Shadows 7.1
In the Shadows Im Schatten
Crime, Drama 2010, Germany
Watch trailer
A Year Ago in Winter 7.5
A Year Ago in Winter Im Winter ein Jahr
Drama 2008, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
Zodiak - Der Horoskop-Mörder 5.5
Zodiak - Der Horoskop-Mörder
Drama, Thriller 2007, Germany/Austria
