Mišel Matičević
Mišel Matičević
Mišel Matičević
Mišel Matičević
Mišel Matičević
Date of Birth
22 April 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.8
The Billion Dollar Code
(2021)
7.5
A Year Ago in Winter
(2008)
7.1
In the Shadows
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Film-Noir
History
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2021
2020
2019
2014
2010
2008
2007
All
9
Films
6
TV Shows
3
Actor
9
6.6
Scorched Earth
Verbrannte Erde
Crime, Thriller
2024, Germany
7.8
The Billion Dollar Code
Drama
2021, Germany
6.7
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
Drama, History
2020, Germany
6.4
Exile
Exil
Drama
2020, Germany / Belgium / Kosovo
5.5
Man from Beirut
Man From Beirut / Blind
Drama, Crime, Film-Noir
2019, Germany
6.6
The King's Surrender
Wir waren Könige
Thriller
2014, Germany
7.1
In the Shadows
Im Schatten
Crime, Drama
2010, Germany
Watch trailer
7.5
A Year Ago in Winter
Im Winter ein Jahr
Drama
2008, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
5.5
Zodiak - Der Horoskop-Mörder
Drama, Thriller
2007, Germany/Austria
