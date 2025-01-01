Menu
Aleksandr Lukanichev
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Lukanichev

Date of Birth
23 November 1971
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius

Popular Films

Borodach 7.2
Borodach (2016)
Mama-detektiv 0.0
Mama-detektiv (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 TV Shows 2 Actor 2
Borodach 7.2
Borodach
Comedy 2016, Russia
Mama-detektiv
Mama-detektiv
Comedy, Detective 2014, Russia
