Aleksandr Lukanichev
Aleksandr Lukanichev
Date of Birth
23 November 1971
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Popular Films
7.2
Borodach
(2016)
0.0
Mama-detektiv
(2014)
7.2
Borodach
Comedy
2016, Russia
Mama-detektiv
Comedy, Detective
2014, Russia
