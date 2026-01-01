Mark Drobot

Menu
Date of Birth
27 August 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Ischezayushchie sledy 8.0
Ischezayushchie sledy (2020)
Ніч Святого Валентина 5.6
Ніч Святого Валентина (2016)
Balerina 4.4
Balerina (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Namalyuy menі mamu
Drama, Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Delo ruk utopayuschih
Drama, Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Formula schastya
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Ischezayushchie sledy 8
Drama, Detective 2020, Ukraine
Drugaya ya
Drama, Romantic 2018, Ukraine
Tanec motylka
Drama, Romantic 2017, Ukraine
Balerina 4.4
Drama, Mystery 2017, Ukraine
Ніч Святого Валентина 5.6
Comedy 2016, Ukraine
