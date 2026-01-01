Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mark Drobot
Mark Drobot
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Drobot
Mark Drobot
Mark Drobot
Date of Birth
27 August 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
Ischezayushchie sledy
(2020)
5.6
Ніч Святого Валентина
(2016)
4.4
Balerina
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Mystery
Romantic
Year
All
2021
2020
2018
2017
2016
All
8
Films
1
TV Shows
7
Actor
8
Namalyuy menі mamu
Drama, Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Delo ruk utopayuschih
Drama, Romantic
2021, Ukraine
Formula schastya
Romantic
2021, Ukraine
8
Ischezayushchie sledy
Drama, Detective
2020, Ukraine
Drugaya ya
Drama, Romantic
2018, Ukraine
Tanec motylka
Drama, Romantic
2017, Ukraine
4.4
Balerina
Drama, Mystery
2017, Ukraine
5.6
Ніч Святого Валентина
Ніч Святого Валентина
Comedy
2016, Ukraine
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree