An Eun-jin
An Eun-jin
An Eun-jin
An Eun-jin
An Eun-jin
Date of Birth
6 May 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
7.1
Hell Is Other People
(2019)
6.8
The Night Owl
(2022)
6.6
Citizen of a Kind
(2024)
Filmography
6
Actress
8
Genie, Make a Wish
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, South Korea
Goodbye Earth
Drama, Sci-Fi
2024, South Korea
6.6
Citizen of a Kind
Simin Deok-hee
Action, Comedy, Crime
2024, South Korea
The Good Bad Mother
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2023, South Korea
Yeonin
Drama, Romantic, History
2023, South Korea
6.8
The Night Owl
Olbbaemi
Detective
2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
Hospital Playlist
Drama
2020, South Korea
7.1
Hell Is Other People
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2019, South Korea
