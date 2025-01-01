An Eun-jin

Menu
Date of Birth
6 May 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus

Popular Films

Hell Is Other People 7.1
Hell Is Other People (2019)
The Night Owl 6.8
The Night Owl (2022)
Citizen of a Kind 6.6
Citizen of a Kind (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 8 Films 2 TV Shows 6 Actress 8
Genie, Make a Wish
Genie, Make a Wish
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, South Korea
Goodbye Earth
Goodbye Earth
Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, South Korea
Citizen of a Kind 6.6
Citizen of a Kind Simin Deok-hee
Action, Comedy, Crime 2024, South Korea
The Good Bad Mother
The Good Bad Mother
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2023, South Korea
Yeonin
Yeonin
Drama, Romantic, History 2023, South Korea
The Night Owl 6.8
The Night Owl Olbbaemi
Detective 2022, South Korea
Hospital Playlist
Hospital Playlist
Drama 2020, South Korea
Hell Is Other People 7.1
Hell Is Other People
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2019, South Korea
