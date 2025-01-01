Menu
Anastasiya Dubrovskaya

Date of Birth
22 October 1986
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Mamy chempionov 0.0
Mamy chempionov (2019)
Adaptaciya 0.0
Adaptaciya (2017)
Lyubov – ne kartoshka 0.0
Lyubov – ne kartoshka (2014)

Filmography

Kosa
Kosa
Thriller, Crime 2021, Russia
Mamy chempionov
Mamy chempionov
Drama, Sport 2019, Russia
Adaptaciya
Adaptaciya
Comedy 2017, Russia
Lyubov – ne kartoshka
Lyubov – ne kartoshka
Drama, Comedy, Family 2014, Russia
