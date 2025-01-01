Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Anastasiya Dubrovskaya
Anastasiya Dubrovskaya
Anastasiya Dubrovskaya
Date of Birth
22 October 1986
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
0.0
Mamy chempionov
(2019)
0.0
Adaptaciya
(2017)
0.0
Lyubov – ne kartoshka
(2014)
Filmography
Kosa
Thriller, Crime
2021, Russia
Mamy chempionov
Drama, Sport
2019, Russia
Adaptaciya
Comedy
2017, Russia
Lyubov – ne kartoshka
Drama, Comedy, Family
2014, Russia
