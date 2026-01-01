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Lee Ji-eun
Lee Ji-eun Lee Ji-eun
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Ji-eun

Lee Ji-eun

Lee Ji-eun

Date of Birth
16 May 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

When Life Gives You Tangerines 9.0
When Life Gives You Tangerines (2025)
IU Concert: The Golden Hour 8.9
IU Concert: The Golden Hour (2023)
Perfect Crown 8.8
Perfect Crown (2026)

Filmography

Perfect Crown 8.8
Perfect Crown
Drama, Romantic, 2026, South Korea
When Life Gives You Tangerines 9
When Life Gives You Tangerines
Drama, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
7.1
IU CONCERT: THE WINNING IU Concert: The Winning
Documentary, Music 2025, South Korea
Agents of Mystery 6.6
Agents of Mystery
Reality-TV, Detective 2024, South Korea
Suga: Road to D-Day 8.5
Suga: Road to D-Day SUGA: Road to D-DAY
Biography, Documentary, Music 2023, South Korea
Dream 6
Dream Deurim
Comedy, Drama, Sport 2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
IU Concert: The Golden Hour 8.9
IU Concert: The Golden Hour Aiyu konseoteu: Deo goldeun awo
Documentary, Music 2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
Broker 6.9
Broker Beurokeo / Broker
Romantic 2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Lee Ji-eun’s private life
Still from the series 'When Life Gives You Tangerines'
From Jeju's Shores to Your Screen: Why 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' Is the Must-Watch Drama of the Year
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