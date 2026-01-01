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Lee Ji-eun
Lee Ji-eun
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Ji-eun
Lee Ji-eun
Lee Ji-eun
Date of Birth
16 May 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
9.0
When Life Gives You Tangerines
(2025)
8.9
IU Concert: The Golden Hour
(2023)
8.8
Perfect Crown
(2026)
Filmography
8.8
Perfect Crown
Drama, Romantic,
2026, South Korea
9
When Life Gives You Tangerines
Drama, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
7.1
IU CONCERT: THE WINNING
IU Concert: The Winning
Documentary, Music
2025, South Korea
6.6
Agents of Mystery
Reality-TV, Detective
2024, South Korea
8.5
Suga: Road to D-Day
SUGA: Road to D-DAY
Biography, Documentary, Music
2023, South Korea
6
Dream
Deurim
Comedy, Drama, Sport
2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
8.9
IU Concert: The Golden Hour
Aiyu konseoteu: Deo goldeun awo
Documentary, Music
2023, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.9
Broker
Beurokeo / Broker
Romantic
2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Lee Ji-eun’s private life
From Jeju's Shores to Your Screen: Why 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' Is the Must-Watch Drama of the Year
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