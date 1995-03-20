Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Yuliya Makarova
Yuliya Makarova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuliya Makarova
Yuliya Makarova
Yuliya Makarova
Date of Birth
20 March 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.3
Kapelnik
(2022)
6.7
Chayki
(2022)
6.3
Dyldy
(2019)
Filmography
6.7
Chayki
Romantic, Sport
2022, Russia
7.3
Kapelnik
Drama, Comedy
2022, Russia
5.6
Bender: Gold of the Empire
Bender. Zoloto imprerii
Drama, Comedy
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
6.3
Dyldy
Comedy, Sport
2019, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree