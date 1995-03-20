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Yuliya Makarova
Yuliya Makarova Yuliya Makarova
Kinoafisha Persons Yuliya Makarova

Yuliya Makarova

Yuliya Makarova

Date of Birth
20 March 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Kapelnik 7.3
Kapelnik (2022)
Chayki 6.7
Chayki (2022)
Dyldy 6.3
Dyldy (2019)

Filmography

Chayki 6.7
Chayki
Romantic, Sport 2022, Russia
Kapelnik 7.3
Kapelnik
Drama, Comedy 2022, Russia
Bender: Gold of the Empire 5.6
Bender: Gold of the Empire Bender. Zoloto imprerii
Drama, Comedy 2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Dyldy 6.3
Dyldy
Comedy, Sport 2019, Russia
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