Alyona Shvidenkova
Date of Birth
16 June 1998
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
0.0
Trudnye podrostki. Realnost
(2021)
0.0
Need help
(2020)
0.0
Trudnye podrostki
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
Sport
Year
All
2021
2020
2019
All
3
TV Shows
3
Actress
3
Trudnye podrostki. Realnost
Documentary
2021, Russia
Need help
Drama, Comedy
2020, Russia
Trudnye podrostki
Drama, Comedy, Sport
2019, Russia
