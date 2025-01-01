Menu
Persons
Alma Terzic
Date of Birth
1 January 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
8.5
Kurulus: Osman
(2019)
0.0
Şeref Meselesi
(2014)
8.5
Kurulus: Osman
Action, Drama, History, Adventure
2019, Turkey
Şeref Meselesi
Drama, Crime, Romantic
2014, Turkey
