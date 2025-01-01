Alma Terzic

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Kurulus: Osman (2019)
Şeref Meselesi (2014)

Filmography

Kurulus: Osman
Action, Drama, History, Adventure 2019, Turkey
Şeref Meselesi
Drama, Crime, Romantic 2014, Turkey
