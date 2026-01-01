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Filmography
Matthew Wilkas
Matthew Wilkas
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Wilkas
Matthew Wilkas
Matthew Wilkas
Date of Birth
20 April 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.2
Looking
(2014)
7.3
So Help Me Todd
(2022)
7.3
AJ and the Queen
(2020)
Filmography
7.3
So Help Me Todd
Drama, Comedy, Family
2022, USA
7.3
AJ and the Queen
Drama, Comedy
2020, USA
6.9
Bonding
Drama, Comedy
2019, USA
8.2
Looking
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2014, USA
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