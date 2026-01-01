Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Maria Bamford
Maria Bamford
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Bamford
Maria Bamford
Maria Bamford
Date of Birth
3 September 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.9
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake
(2023)
8.6
Adventure Time
(2010)
8.5
Adventure Time: Distant Lands
(2020)
Filmography
Kevin
Comedy, Adventure
2026, USA
Mating Season
Romantic, Comedy
2026, USA
Adventure Time: Side Quests
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
2026, USA
5.9
Bad Thoughts
Comedy
2025, USA
The Bad Guys: Breaking In
Comedy, Children's
2025, USA
5.5
Sausage Party: Foodtopia
Comedy
2024, USA
7.1
Kite Man: Hell Yeah!
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy
2024, USA
8.9
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake
Children's, Family, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree