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Maria Bamford
Maria Bamford Maria Bamford
Kinoafisha Persons Maria Bamford

Maria Bamford

Maria Bamford

Date of Birth
3 September 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake 8.9
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (2023)
Adventure Time 8.6
Adventure Time (2010)
Adventure Time: Distant Lands 8.5
Adventure Time: Distant Lands (2020)

Filmography

Kevin
Kevin
Comedy, Adventure 2026, USA
Mating Season
Mating Season
Romantic, Comedy 2026, USA
Adventure Time: Side Quests
Adventure Time: Side Quests
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2026, USA
Bad Thoughts 5.9
Bad Thoughts
Comedy 2025, USA
The Bad Guys: Breaking In
The Bad Guys: Breaking In
Comedy, Children's 2025, USA
Sausage Party: Foodtopia 5.5
Sausage Party: Foodtopia
Comedy 2024, USA
Kite Man: Hell Yeah! 7.1
Kite Man: Hell Yeah!
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy 2024, USA
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake 8.9
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake
Children's, Family, Sci-Fi 2023, USA
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