Aleksey Ushakov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksey Ushakov
Aleksey Ushakov
Date of Birth
2 September 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
0.0
Chernaya lestnica
(2020)
0.0
Otverzhennye
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Detective
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2020
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
Otverzhennye
Action, Thriller, Crime
2025, Russia
Chernaya lestnica
Detective, Thriller, Drama
2020, Russia
