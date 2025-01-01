Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Andrei Zibrov
Andrei Zibrov Andrei Zibrov
Kinoafisha Persons Andrei Zibrov

Andrei Zibrov

Andrei Zibrov

Date of Birth
5 July 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer

Popular Films

Vsegda govori «vsegda» 4 0.0
Vsegda govori «vsegda» 4 (2007)
Belaya gvardiya 0.0
Belaya gvardiya (2012)
Nozh v oblakah 0.0
Nozh v oblakah (2002)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 14 TV Shows 14 Actor 14
«Vezet»
«Vezet»
Comedy 2021, Russia
Aleks Lyutyy
Aleks Lyutyy
Detective, History 2020, Russia
Kult
Kult
Drama, Adventure 2015, Russia
Talyanka
Talyanka
Drama, Romantic 2014, Russia
Kuprin. Poedinok
Kuprin. Poedinok
Drama 2014, Russia
Belaya gvardiya
Belaya gvardiya
Drama, War 2012, Russia
Predatel
Predatel
Action, Thriller, Crime 2012, Russia
Otryv
Otryv
Drama 2012, Russia
Vsegda govori «vsegda» 4
Vsegda govori «vsegda» 4
Drama, Romantic 2007, Russia
Prestuplenie i nakazanie
Prestuplenie i nakazanie
Drama, Crime 2007, Russia
Favorskij
Favorskij
Crime, Drama 2005, Russia
Nozh v oblakah
Nozh v oblakah
Drama, Crime, Detective 2002, Russia
Specnaz
Specnaz
Action, Adventure, War 2002, Russia
Agent nacionalnoj bezopasnosti
Agent nacionalnoj bezopasnosti
Crime, Drama, Detective 1999, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more