Andrei Zibrov
Andrei Zibrov
Date of Birth
5 July 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Popular Films
0.0
Vsegda govori «vsegda» 4
(2007)
0.0
Belaya gvardiya
(2012)
0.0
Nozh v oblakah
(2002)
Filmography
14
TV Shows
14
Actor
14
«Vezet»
Comedy
2021, Russia
Aleks Lyutyy
Detective, History
2020, Russia
Kult
Drama, Adventure
2015, Russia
Talyanka
Drama, Romantic
2014, Russia
Kuprin. Poedinok
Drama
2014, Russia
Belaya gvardiya
Drama, War
2012, Russia
Predatel
Action, Thriller, Crime
2012, Russia
Otryv
Drama
2012, Russia
Vsegda govori «vsegda» 4
Drama, Romantic
2007, Russia
Prestuplenie i nakazanie
Drama, Crime
2007, Russia
Favorskij
Crime, Drama
2005, Russia
Nozh v oblakah
Drama, Crime, Detective
2002, Russia
Specnaz
Action, Adventure, War
2002, Russia
Agent nacionalnoj bezopasnosti
Crime, Drama, Detective
1999, Russia
