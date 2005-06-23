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Filmography
Nikita Bogatov
Nikita Bogatov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikita Bogatov
Nikita Bogatov
Nikita Bogatov
Date of Birth
23 June 2005
Age
21 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.2
Koroche, plan takoj
(2023)
6.8
Holodnye berega. Vozvraschenie
(2022)
0.0
Zapozdalaya mest
(2021)
Filmography
Stranger's Call
Romantic, Drama
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
8.2
Koroche, plan takoj
Comedy
2023, Russia
6.8
Holodnye berega. Vozvraschenie
Drama, Thriller
2022, Russia
Zapozdalaya mest
Romantic,
2021, Russia
Zhuravl v nebe
Biography, Romantic, History
2020, Russia
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