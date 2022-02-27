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Ned Eisenberg
Ned Eisenberg Ned Eisenberg
Kinoafisha Persons Ned Eisenberg

Ned Eisenberg

Ned Eisenberg

Date of Birth
13 January 1957
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
27 February 2022
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Person of Interest 8.2
Person of Interest (2011)
White Collar 8.1
White Collar (2009)
Limitless 8.0
Limitless (2011)

Filmography

Little Voice 7
Little Voice
Drama, Romantic, Music 2020, USA
Asher 5.4
Asher Asher
Action, Thriller, Drama 2018, USA
Bull 7.1
Bull
Drama, Crime 2016, USA
The Blacklist 7.9
The Blacklist
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2013, USA
Elementary 7.7
Elementary
Drama, Crime, Detective 2012, USA
Person of Interest 8.3
Person of Interest
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi 2011, USA
Limitless 8
Limitless Limitless
Thriller 2011, USA
Watch trailer
The Big C 7.9
The Big C
Drama, Comedy 2010, USA
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