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About
Filmography
Ned Eisenberg
Ned Eisenberg
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ned Eisenberg
Ned Eisenberg
Ned Eisenberg
Date of Birth
13 January 1957
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
27 February 2022
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.2
Person of Interest
(2011)
8.1
White Collar
(2009)
8.0
Limitless
(2011)
Filmography
7
Little Voice
Drama, Romantic, Music
2020, USA
5.4
Asher
Asher
Action, Thriller, Drama
2018, USA
7.1
Bull
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
7.9
The Blacklist
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2013, USA
7.7
Elementary
Drama, Crime, Detective
2012, USA
8.3
Person of Interest
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi
2011, USA
8
Limitless
Limitless
Thriller
2011, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
The Big C
Drama, Comedy
2010, USA
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