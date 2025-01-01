Menu
Filmography
Awards
Abubakar Salim
Date of Birth
7 January 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
0.0
Supa Team 4
(2023)
0.0
The Sisters Grimm
(2025)
0.0
Raised by Wolves
(2020)
The Sisters Grimm
Adventure, Children's, Fantasy
2025, USA
Supa Team 4
Children's, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2023, USA/Zambia/South Africa/Great Britain
Raised by Wolves
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2020, USA
