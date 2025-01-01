Menu
Abubakar Salim
Abubakar Salim

Abubakar Salim

Date of Birth
7 January 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Supa Team 4 0.0
Supa Team 4 (2023)
The Sisters Grimm 0.0
The Sisters Grimm (2025)
Raised by Wolves 0.0
Raised by Wolves (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 3 TV Shows 3 Actor 3
The Sisters Grimm
The Sisters Grimm
Adventure, Children's, Fantasy 2025, USA
Supa Team 4
Supa Team 4
Children's, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2023, USA/Zambia/South Africa/Great Britain
Raised by Wolves
Raised by Wolves
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2020, USA
