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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Lilly Aspell
Lilly Aspell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lilly Aspell
Lilly Aspell
Lilly Aspell
Date of Birth
23 October 2007
Age
18 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.7
Young Woman and the Sea
(2024)
7.0
Wonder Woman 1984
(2020)
6.5
Retribution
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2020
2018
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
7.7
Young Woman and the Sea
Young Woman and the Sea
Biography, Drama, Romantic
2024, USA
6.5
Retribution
Retribution
Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7
Wonder Woman 1984
Wonder Woman 1984
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2020, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Extinction
Extinction
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2018, USA
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