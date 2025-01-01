Menu
Amanda Collin
Date of Birth
4 March 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces

Popular Films

The Promised Land 7.6
The Promised Land (2023)
The Quiet Ones 6.3
The Quiet Ones (2024)
Fathers and Mothers 5.9
Fathers and Mothers (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kaos
Kaos
Drama 2024, Denmark
The Quiet Ones 6.3
The Quiet Ones De lydløse
Action, Crime 2024, Denmark / Sweden / France
The Promised Land 7.6
The Promised Land Bastarden
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Denmark / Norway / Sweden
Fathers and Mothers 5.9
Fathers and Mothers Fædre & mødre
Comedy, Drama 2022, Denmark
Raised by Wolves
Raised by Wolves
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2020, USA
Harpiks 5.2
Harpiks Harpiks
Drama, Thriller 2019, Denmark
