Amanda Collin
Amanda Collin
Date of Birth
4 March 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Popular Films
7.6
The Promised Land
(2023)
6.3
The Quiet Ones
(2024)
5.9
Fathers and Mothers
(2022)
Filmography
2
Actress
6
Kaos
Drama
2024, Denmark
6.3
The Quiet Ones
De lydløse
Action, Crime
2024, Denmark / Sweden / France
7.6
The Promised Land
Bastarden
Biography, Drama, History
2023, Denmark / Norway / Sweden
Watch trailer
5.9
Fathers and Mothers
Fædre & mødre
Comedy, Drama
2022, Denmark
Watch trailer
Raised by Wolves
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2020, USA
5.2
Harpiks
Harpiks
Drama, Thriller
2019, Denmark
