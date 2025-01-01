Menu
Aliza Vellani
Kinoafisha
Aliza Vellani
Date of Birth
30 October 1991
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
6.1
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
(2019)
5.9
Operation Christmas Drop
(2020)
0.0
Sweet Tooth
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Romantic
Year
All
2021
2020
2019
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actress
3
Sweet Tooth
Drama, Fantasy
2021, USA
5.9
Operation Christmas Drop
Operation Christmas Drop
Romantic, Comedy, Family
2020, USA
6.1
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Comedy, Romantic
2019, USA
