Aliza Vellani
Date of Birth
30 October 1991
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas 6.1
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (2019)
Operation Christmas Drop 5.9
Operation Christmas Drop (2020)
Sweet Tooth 0.0
Sweet Tooth (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sweet Tooth
Drama, Fantasy 2021, USA
Operation Christmas Drop 5.9
Romantic, Comedy, Family 2020, USA
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas 6.1
Comedy, Romantic 2019, USA
