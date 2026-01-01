Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Natasza Urbanska
Natasza Urbanska
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natasza Urbanska
Natasza Urbanska
Natasza Urbanska
Date of Birth
17 August 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
4.2
Battle of Warsaw 1920
(2011)
3.5
365 Days
(2020)
3.0
365 Days: This Day
(2022)
Filmography
3
365 Days: This Day
365 Days: This Day
Drama, Romantic
2022, Poland
3.5
365 Days
365 dni
Romantic
2020, Poland
4.2
Battle of Warsaw 1920
Bitwa warszawska 1920
War
2011, Poland
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree