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Natasza Urbanska
Natasza Urbanska Natasza Urbanska
Kinoafisha Persons Natasza Urbanska

Natasza Urbanska

Natasza Urbanska

Date of Birth
17 August 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Battle of Warsaw 1920 4.2
Battle of Warsaw 1920 (2011)
365 Days 3.5
365 Days (2020)
365 Days: This Day 3.0
365 Days: This Day (2022)

Filmography

365 Days: This Day 3
365 Days: This Day 365 Days: This Day
Drama, Romantic 2022, Poland
365 Days 3.5
365 Days 365 dni
Romantic 2020, Poland
Battle of Warsaw 1920 4.2
Battle of Warsaw 1920 Bitwa warszawska 1920
War 2011, Poland
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