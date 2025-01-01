Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Pedro Costa Awards

Awards and nominations of Pedro Costa

Pedro Costa
Cannes Film Festival 2002 Cannes Film Festival 2002
Foreign Cineaste of the Year
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2009 Cannes Film Festival 2009
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2007 Cannes Film Festival 2007
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
 C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2006 Cannes Film Festival 2006
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1997 Venice Film Festival 1997
Golden Lion
Nominee
