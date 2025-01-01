Menu
Pedro Costa
Awards
Awards and nominations of Pedro Costa
Pedro Costa
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Pedro Costa
Cannes Film Festival 2002
Foreign Cineaste of the Year
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2009
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2007
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2006
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1997
Golden Lion
Nominee
