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Filmography
Nathalie Caldonazzo
Nathalie Caldonazzo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathalie Caldonazzo
Nathalie Caldonazzo
Nathalie Caldonazzo
Date of Birth
24 May 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
5.1
Letto numero 6
(2019)
Filmography
5.1
Letto numero 6
Letto numero 6
Horror, Thriller
2019, Italy / Argentina
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