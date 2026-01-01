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Nathalie Caldonazzo
Nathalie Caldonazzo Nathalie Caldonazzo
Kinoafisha Persons Nathalie Caldonazzo

Nathalie Caldonazzo

Nathalie Caldonazzo

Date of Birth
24 May 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Letto numero 6 5.1
Letto numero 6 (2019)

Filmography

Letto numero 6 5.1
Letto numero 6 Letto numero 6
Horror, Thriller 2019, Italy / Argentina
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