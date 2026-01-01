Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nadezhda Igoshina
Nadezhda Igoshina Nadezhda Igoshina
Kinoafisha Persons Nadezhda Igoshina

Nadezhda Igoshina

Nadezhda Igoshina

Date of Birth
22 September 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

V aktivnom poiske 7.1
V aktivnom poiske (2021)
Vyzhivshie 2: Beremennaya 6.3
Vyzhivshie 2: Beremennaya (2024)
Kacheli 5.9
Kacheli (2025)

Filmography

Kacheli 5.9
Kacheli Kacheli
Comedy 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Vyzhivshie 2: Beremennaya 6.3
Vyzhivshie 2: Beremennaya
Sci-Fi, Drama 2024, Russia
Syschicy. Nozh v spinu
Syschicy. Nozh v spinu
Detective 2023, Russia
Syshchicy
Syshchicy
Detective, 2023, Russia
Lyubov-morkov: Vosstaniye mashin 5
Lyubov-morkov: Vosstaniye mashin Lyubov-morkov: Vosstaniye mashin
Comedy 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Tolko po lyubvi
Tolko po lyubvi
Romantic, 2022, Russia
V aktivnom poiske 7.1
V aktivnom poiske
Comedy 2021, Russia
Kak Nadya poshla za vodkoi 5.3
Kak Nadya poshla za vodkoi Kak Nadya poshla za vodkoi
Drama 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more