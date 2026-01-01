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Filmography
Nadezhda Igoshina
Nadezhda Igoshina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadezhda Igoshina
Nadezhda Igoshina
Nadezhda Igoshina
Date of Birth
22 September 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.1
V aktivnom poiske
(2021)
6.3
Vyzhivshie 2: Beremennaya
(2024)
5.9
Kacheli
(2025)
Filmography
5.9
Kacheli
Kacheli
Comedy
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
6.3
Vyzhivshie 2: Beremennaya
Sci-Fi, Drama
2024, Russia
Syschicy. Nozh v spinu
Detective
2023, Russia
Syshchicy
Detective,
2023, Russia
5
Lyubov-morkov: Vosstaniye mashin
Lyubov-morkov: Vosstaniye mashin
Comedy
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Tolko po lyubvi
Romantic,
2022, Russia
7.1
V aktivnom poiske
Comedy
2021, Russia
5.3
Kak Nadya poshla za vodkoi
Kak Nadya poshla za vodkoi
Drama
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
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