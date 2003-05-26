Megan Stott

Menu
Date of Birth
26 May 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Little Fires Everywhere 7.2
Little Fires Everywhere (2020)
Penelope 6.2
Penelope (2024)
Yes Day 5.7
Yes Day (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Penelope 6.2
Penelope
Drama 2024, USA
Aftermath 5.6
Aftermath Aftermath
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
Yes Day 5.7
Yes Day Yes Day
Comedy, Family 2021, USA
Little Fires Everywhere 7.2
Little Fires Everywhere
Drama, Family 2020, USA
