Megan Stott
Megan Stott
Megan Stott
Megan Stott
Date of Birth
26 May 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.2
Little Fires Everywhere
(2020)
6.2
Penelope
(2024)
5.7
Yes Day
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Family
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2021
2020
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actress
4
6.2
Penelope
Drama
2024, USA
5.6
Aftermath
Aftermath
Action, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Yes Day
Yes Day
Comedy, Family
2021, USA
7.2
Little Fires Everywhere
Drama, Family
2020, USA
