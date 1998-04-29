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Filmography
Ella Hunt
Ella Hunt
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ella Hunt
Ella Hunt
Ella Hunt
Date of Birth
29 April 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.9
Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2
(2024)
7.4
Lady Chatterley's Lover
(2022)
7.4
Horizon: An American Saga
(2024)
Filmography
Not Suitable for Work
Comedy
2026, USA
7.4
Horizon: An American Saga
Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1
Drama, Western
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2
Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2
Drama, Western
2024, USA
7
Saturday Night
Saturday Night
Biography, Comedy, Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Lady Chatterley's Lover
Lady Chatterley's Lover
Drama, Romantic
2022, Great Britain
7.2
Dickinson
Drama, Comedy, History
2019, USA
6.5
Lore
Drama, Horror, Detective
2017, USA
6.1
Anna and the Apocalypse
Anna and the Apocalypse
Comedy, Horror, Musical
2017, Great Britain
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