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Filmography
Nafessa Williams
Nafessa Williams
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nafessa Williams
Nafessa Williams
Nafessa Williams
Date of Birth
4 December 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.9
Code Black
(2015)
7.6
Rivels
(2024)
6.7
I Wanna Dance with Somebody
(2022)
Filmography
7.6
Rivels
Drama, Romantic
2024, USA
6.7
I Wanna Dance with Somebody
I Wanna Dance with Somebody
Biography, Drama, Music
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Black and Blue
Black and Blue
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime
2019, USA
6.1
Black Lightning
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
7.9
Code Black
Drama
2015, USA
Show more
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