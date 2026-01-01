Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nafessa Williams Nafessa Williams
Kinoafisha Persons Nafessa Williams

Nafessa Williams

Nafessa Williams

Date of Birth
4 December 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Code Black 7.9
Code Black (2015)
Rivels 7.6
Rivels (2024)
I Wanna Dance with Somebody 6.7
I Wanna Dance with Somebody (2022)

Filmography

Rivels 7.6
Rivels
Drama, Romantic 2024, USA
I Wanna Dance with Somebody 6.7
I Wanna Dance with Somebody I Wanna Dance with Somebody
Biography, Drama, Music 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Black and Blue 6.6
Black and Blue Black and Blue
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2019, USA
Black Lightning 6.1
Black Lightning
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Code Black 7.9
Code Black
Drama 2015, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more