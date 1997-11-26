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Filmography
Aubrey Joseph
Aubrey Joseph
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aubrey Joseph
Aubrey Joseph
Aubrey Joseph
Date of Birth
26 November 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
Little Fires Everywhere
(2020)
6.8
Highest 2 Lowest
(2025)
5.2
Bosco
(2024)
Filmography
6.8
Highest 2 Lowest
Highest 2 Lowest
Crime, Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Bosco
Bosco
Drama, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Little Fires Everywhere
Drama, Family,
2020, USA
Show more
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