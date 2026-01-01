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Okan Yalabık
Okan Yalabık Okan Yalabık
Kinoafisha Persons Okan Yalabık

Okan Yalabık

Okan Yalabık

Date of Birth
13 December 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı 8.1
Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı (2024)
The Magnificent Century 7.3
The Magnificent Century (2011)
My Mother's Wound 7.3
My Mother's Wound (2016)

Filmography

The Town
The Town
Drama 2025, Turkey
Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı 8.1
Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı
Drama, History 2024, Turkey
Blue Cave 5.4
Blue Cave Mavi Magara
Drama 2024, Turkey
Hekimoğlu / Hekimoglu 7
Hekimoğlu / Hekimoglu
Drama 2019, Turkey
The Protector 6.4
The Protector
Action, Fantasy, Thriller 2018, Turkey
Kötü Kedi Serafettin 7.1
Kötü Kedi Serafettin Kötü Kedi Serafettin
Action, Adventure, Animation 2016, Turkey
My Mother's Wound 7.3
My Mother's Wound Annemin Yarasi
Drama, Detective 2016, Turkey
Analar ve Anneler 4.6
Analar ve Anneler
Drama, Romantic 2015, Turkey
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