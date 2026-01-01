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About
Filmography
Okan Yalabık
Okan Yalabık
Kinoafisha
Persons
Okan Yalabık
Okan Yalabık
Okan Yalabık
Date of Birth
13 December 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.1
Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı
(2024)
7.3
The Magnificent Century
(2011)
7.3
My Mother's Wound
(2016)
Filmography
The Town
Drama
2025, Turkey
8.1
Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı
Bir Cumhuriyet Şarkısı
Drama, History
2024, Turkey
5.4
Blue Cave
Mavi Magara
Drama
2024, Turkey
7
Hekimoğlu / Hekimoglu
Drama
2019, Turkey
6.4
The Protector
Action, Fantasy, Thriller
2018, Turkey
7.1
Kötü Kedi Serafettin
Kötü Kedi Serafettin
Action, Adventure, Animation
2016, Turkey
7.3
My Mother's Wound
Annemin Yarasi
Drama, Detective
2016, Turkey
4.6
Analar ve Anneler
Drama, Romantic
2015, Turkey
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